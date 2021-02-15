Winter storm takes toll on traffic, water systems

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said a 6-inch water pipe broke and city officials are unsure how much water the city is losing or when it will be repaired. Much of the city also is without electricity, he said.

Lorena residents can get information on the city's or police department's Facebook pages, Dickson said.

Waco utility workers repaired two water main breaks over the weekend, but utilities director Lisa Tyer said more could occur as the icy weather thaws.

Crews replaced a 16-inch water main on Huaco Lane that began leaking on Saturday, completing the repairs on Sunday. A second break occurred at S. 29th St. and Colcord Ave.

"For us, the bigger issue will be when things start to thaw," Tyer said. "Typically, any time we see a cold snap we see an increase in breaks."

She said soil conditions were relatively moist before the below-freezing weather began to set in, giving water pipes a fighting chance, but it's difficult to predict when and when breaks will occur.

Tyer said the department is mostly receiving calls from private residences that are dealing with frozen pipes.