Winter storm takes toll on Waco traffic, water systems

Extreme winter weather Monday led to water outages, road closures, traffic signal failures and minor accidents around the Waco area.
A city of Waco press release lists road closures at Lake Shore Drive from Mt. Carmel to Hilltop, as well as the 17th Street viaduct in downtown Waco. In addition, traffic signals were out all over town.
City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze said it's futile to try to keep a list of the intersections affected because the outages are sporadic and brief.
"We don't even have enough signs to put out, and we can't respond that quickly," Holze said.
Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said there had been no major accidents as of mid-Monday morning, but more than 50 instances of motorists getting their cars stuck or trapped on the slick roads Monday morning.
"Every major road in the city is a problem," he said.
Multiple 18-wheelers found themselves stuck on a frozen hill near the Flying J truck stop on New Road.
Some police vehicles have tire chains but most do not, and multiple officers responding to calls from stuck drivers have become stuck themselves.
Holze said there are a handful of water line breaks throughout the city.
Meanwhile, Lorena city officials were asking residents to conserve water after a major water pipe broke Monday morning in the downtown area.
Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said a 6-inch water pipe broke and city officials are unsure how much water the city is losing or when it will be repaired. Much of the city also is without electricity, he said.
Lorena residents can get information on the city's or police department's Facebook pages, Dickson said.
Waco utility workers repaired two water main breaks over the weekend, but utilities director Lisa Tyer said more could occur as the icy weather thaws.
Crews replaced a 16-inch water main on Huaco Lane that began leaking on Saturday, completing the repairs on Sunday. A second break occurred at S. 29th St. and Colcord Ave.
"For us, the bigger issue will be when things start to thaw," Tyer said. "Typically, any time we see a cold snap we see an increase in breaks."
She said soil conditions were relatively moist before the below-freezing weather began to set in, giving water pipes a fighting chance, but it's difficult to predict when and when breaks will occur.
Tyer said the department is mostly receiving calls from private residences that are dealing with frozen pipes.
"We'll go out and check to make sure that's what the problem is, but they'll have to deal with that situation once it thaws," Tyer said. "Once it's frozen they'll have to wait for it to thaw, and most likely they'll need assistance from a plumber."
She said leaving faucets dripping and opening cabinets to let air circulate around water pipes is the best way to avoid freezing.
Bynum said Waco's dispatch center, which can operate on backup generators if it loses power, has also been inundated with calls from people reporting their power outages. He said it's common for people to call 911 in response to extreme weather, but it's out of Waco PD's hands.
"They need to understand that the police can't do anything about the power being out, nothing," Bynum said.
In the same city press release, Waco Fire Department issued a reminder that gas grills and other sources of open flame do not belong indoors or in garages. Space heaters should be plugged directly into the wall, and generators need to be outdoors and far away from any residence, to keep exhaust from making its way inside.