Winter update: More McLennan County homes have power as Oncor halts rolling outages

The city of Waco is urging residents not to run dishwashers or washing machines, and to report any leaks immediately to 299-CITY.

City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze said the city water department can send out a crew to turn off residential service upon request.

He said residents are urged to limit domestic water consumption, excluding toilets, to one gallon per person per day. That means sponge baths instead of showers, he said.