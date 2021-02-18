Winter update: More McLennan County homes have power as Oncor halts rolling outages

Here's the latest on how the ongoing Texas winter crisis is affecting the Greater Waco area. Check back here for updates through the day.
8:13 a.m. Thursday. Good morning.
Oncor announced it is halting rolling outages that state grid operators had ordered since early Monday, and power is being restored across the electric delivery company's service area, which includes Waco and North Texas.
On Twitter shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, Oncor said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas "directed Oncor and other utilities to begin restoring power previously dropped from the electric grid. As a result of the increased generation and stable demand, Oncor has since been able to cease controlled, or rotating, outages.
"As of 5:30 a.m. this morning, there are approximately 150,000 remaining Oncor customers without power. This is a result of damage from yesterday’s winter storm, previous winter weather and storm damage that could not be identified until equipment was re-energized, and damage to electric equipment caused by record-breaking low temperatures."
Oncor's online outage map Thursday morning was showing about 8,000 McLennan County customers without power, about half the number reported Wednesday evening and one-fifth of the peak number of more than 40,000 on Tuesday.
Oncor said its systems tracking the outages are lagging behind the actual progress in restoring power.
- Overnight temperatures stabilized with a low of 26 recorded at Waco Regional Airport. The temperature at 7:56 was 27 and the National Weather Service forecast a high of 31 with mostly cloudy skies. A low of 14 was expected Thursday night.
- As major Texas cities such as Austin and San Antonio continue with boil water notices, the city of Waco water system remained with adequate pressure Thursday morning. But city officials continued to urge strict conservation measures to keep the system working amid high demand and widespread leaks.
The city of Waco is urging residents not to run dishwashers or washing machines, and to report any leaks immediately to 299-CITY.
City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze said the city water department can send out a crew to turn off residential service upon request.
He said residents are urged to limit domestic water consumption, excluding toilets, to one gallon per person per day. That means sponge baths instead of showers, he said.
- Holze said Thursday trash pickup in Waco has been canceled. The city will announce its plans Thursday regarding Friday trash pickup.