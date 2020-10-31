With 44, October marks high for McLennan County COVID-19 deaths

However, the local rate of fatalities per confirmed case is about the same as Bell County's and lower than the nation's, Hardin said.

Regardless of the nuances of various rates and comparisons to other areas, COVID-19 is not to be underestimated or considered as similar to the flu, he said.

"This is a very deadly disease," Hardin said. "It's not like the flu. Based on the best data, it's 10 times as deadly."

McLennan County health authority Dr. Farley Verner, an infectious disease specialist, said there is no handy explanation for the geographic anomaly when comparing McLennan County's and Bell County's experiences with COVID-19.

"It's really hard to figure out," Verner said. "Both (McLennan County) hospitals are basically state of the art. Some things that happen randomly seem to break together at the same time. That's why casinos do so well."

The difficulty in finding patterns in some of the numbers is typical of the experience of trying to understand COVID-19, said Kelly Craine, spokesperson for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

"It's not something we can put our finger on. … That's part of COVID," Craine said. "It's hit us pretty hard, unfortunately."