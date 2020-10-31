With 44, October marks high for McLennan County COVID-19 deaths

When October started, 111 McLennan County residents had died because of COVID-19. Thirty-one days later, it ended as the deadliest month in the almost eight months the county has been struggling with the disease.
October's total of 44 COVID-19 deaths, more than 28% of the 155 COVID-19 deaths announced so far, topped the previous monthly highs of 38 deaths announced in August and 36 in July. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported at least one COVID-19 death for all but seven days in the month.
At the same time, the county's rate of new cases per 100,000 residents is less than the national trend, and its seven-day average testing positivity rate of 6%, the lowest since June, is less than the state's rate of about 10%.
During a weekly press conference on the local COVID-19 situation Wednesday, representatives of Waco's two hospitals said they have not seen any difference between the COVID-19 patients they were treating in October and those earlier in the year.
Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer at Ascension Providence Medical Center, said the course of the disease can run weeks between an initial positive test or diagnosis and, for a small percentage of people infected, death. About half of the COVID-19 patients at his hospital who died in October had been admitted in September, Becker said.
"It's a long and drawn-out course," he said.
Dr. Marc Elieson, with Baylor Scott & White Health, said the experience has been similar at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
"We're not seeing any different demographics. It's just a clustering of data," Elieson said.
In general, hospitalization times are shorter and outcomes better for more recent patients, he said.
While October stands out among the months with McLennan County COVID-19 deaths, the county stands out from its surrounding counties in its death toll.
Neighboring Bell County has had fewer COVID-19 cases and fatalities, reporting 99 deaths and 6,454 cases as of Saturday with a population of 362,964, compared to McLennan County's 256,623. Bell County had 501 active cases as of Saturday to McLennan County's 529.
Other adjoining counties have had lower case and death counts. Data on the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows 16 COVID-19 deaths out of 852 cases for Hill County; 16 deaths and 681 cases for Limestone County; 13 deaths and 1,976 cases for Coryell County; 11 deaths and 1,413 cases for Bosque County; and 5 deaths and 686 cases for Falls County.
The rates of COVID-19 deaths per capita and cases per capita in McLennan County are about twice the rates in Bell County, more than a third higher than the rates in the Travis County area and about the same as Dallas County's, said Dr. Mike Hardin, director of the Waco Family Health Center residency program, during Wednesday's press conference.
However, the local rate of fatalities per confirmed case is about the same as Bell County's and lower than the nation's, Hardin said.
Regardless of the nuances of various rates and comparisons to other areas, COVID-19 is not to be underestimated or considered as similar to the flu, he said.
"This is a very deadly disease," Hardin said. "It's not like the flu. Based on the best data, it's 10 times as deadly."
McLennan County health authority Dr. Farley Verner, an infectious disease specialist, said there is no handy explanation for the geographic anomaly when comparing McLennan County's and Bell County's experiences with COVID-19.
"It's really hard to figure out," Verner said. "Both (McLennan County) hospitals are basically state of the art. Some things that happen randomly seem to break together at the same time. That's why casinos do so well."
The difficulty in finding patterns in some of the numbers is typical of the experience of trying to understand COVID-19, said Kelly Craine, spokesperson for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
"It's not something we can put our finger on. … That's part of COVID," Craine said. "It's hit us pretty hard, unfortunately."
Even as the county's daily average of new cases has remained somewhat steady, the nation as a whole is seeing cases and hospitalizations on the rise, with 47 states reporting increases. The average number of new cases nationally jumped from some 54,000 per day in mid-October to 76,000 at month's end.
Colder weather across the country will start driving more people inside, and the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons will see increases in family gatherings and cross-country travel — all factors that could see increased spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
McLennan County's daily average of new cases has not put excessive strain on hospital capacity recently, but officials and health experts are watching with concern.
"There are far too many cases for a county our size," Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during Wednesday's press conference.
The need for widespread mask wearing and social distancing has not diminished, Verner said. Even as many county residents and businesses already do so, more would be better.
"There's definitely room for improvement," Verner said. "Masks do help prevent transmission. If there was wider acceptance of the use of masks in all situations, the epidemic could come to an end."
