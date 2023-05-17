An 81-year-old woman died after a three-car collision Wednesday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Waco police said.

Officers responded at about 12:15 p.m. to the crash in the 1000 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a press release from Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley. The 1000 block is north of where MLK passes under Waco Drive.

“A Mazda 5 was traveling south down MLK, made a U-Turn and was hit by a second vehicle causing the two to (collide) with a third vehicle,” Shipley wrote.

The crash ejected two passengers of the Mazda, who were transported to a local hospital: a 3-year-old girl and the woman who died, according to Shipley. The 3-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, and the 81-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, Shipley said.

Police expect the occupants of the other two vehicles involved in the crash to be OK, she said.

Shipley did not say whether the department anticipates filing charges in the wreck.