Woman dies after being hit by car near downtown Waco

Waco police are investigating a crash that left a 59-year-old woman dead Wednesday evening.

Police received a call at about 4:53 p.m. reporting the woman being hit by a car near North 17th Street and Columbus Avenue, according to a police press release.

The driver stopped and provided aid, and the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, according to the press release. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not say where the woman was when she was hit.

Her family has been notified, but police did not provide her identity.

