Woman dies after being hit by train in Waco

A 40-year-old woman was hit by a train and died Monday near South 32nd Street, Waco police said.

Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. to the area of 32nd Street and Clay Avenue for a report of a train hitting a pedestrian, according to a Waco police press release. Emergency medical personnel searched the area and found Sonya Spotts dead, the press release says. Her family has been notified.

Railroad tracks cross 32nd Street between Clay and Mary avenues, near the city of Waco's Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex.

Officers believe Spotts did not have a fixed address in the days before she passed away.