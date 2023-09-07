A 79-year-old woman died early Thursday morning after sustaining serious injuries in a four-car collision Wednesday night in Lorena.

Police said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Pilgrim Lane and Old Lorena Road and involved four vehicles.

Charlotte Keller died as a result of the wreck, according to a Lorena Police Department Facebook post. Police said Keller was airlifted by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple and died from her injuries just after 1 a.m. Thursday, about six hours after the crash.

The post says Keller's next of kin has been notified. Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation by Lorena police and the Texas Department of Public Safety.