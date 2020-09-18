Woman who developed diverse emoji taking on technology giant Apple in Waco federal court

After a successful career in the aerospace industry, including a four-year stint at NASA, Katrina Parrott unexpectedly experienced one of those life-changing "aha" moments that launched her on a new career path.
Her daughter, Katy, a public health premed student at the University of Texas, was home from school and texting a friend. She said, "wouldn't it be nice to have an emoji that looked like the person sending them?"
Parrott's first question was, "What's an emoji?" But after a brief tutorial from her daughter, the flickering candle over Parrott's head turned into a bright spotlight and she thought, "I want to create something to be inclusive and I want to represent the world."
Taking inspiration from her daughter's query, Parrott created a company in 2013 called Cub Club Investments and invented emoji with five skin tones called iDiversicons that reflect people of different colors. She copyrighted her work, including the emoji with five skin tones, with the U.S. Copyright Office in July 2013.
Today, because of pubic response and requests for emoji depicting all segments of society, CCI holds more than 20 registered copyrights covering diverse emoji, including hairstyles, gender neutral, gender equality, biracial, couples, families, religions, celebrities, sports, holidays, disabilities and more.
Parrott, a longtime Houston resident, and her company released her diverse emoji on the Apple App store in October 2013, with versions compatible on the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.
"Who would have imagined? I became a developer for Apple," Parrott said in a phone interview. "I was on a cloud when they sent me an email that said, 'You are a developer.' I felt so accomplished."
Most recently, CCI has developed emoji to help in the battle against COVID-19, including emoji showing people with face coverings and washing hands.
Parrott was recognized across the industry as the founder and creator of the diverse emoji. In 2014, she approached Apple about a more significant partnership with CCI. Discussions continued for a year or more, before Apple told Parrott they "didn't see an opportunity" for the partnership.
The iDiversicons emoji app continued to be a "featured" app on the Apple App Store, but in April 2015, six months after Apple rejected Parrott's request to change their partnership, Apple released its first diverse emoji using the five skin tone concept.
"I used my life savings to develop this," Parrott said. "I was excited. Typically, when you are the first to do something, that is a great thing. But there is no way to compete with giants on these things. When Apple released theirs, people called me and asked, "Is that you?" Apple decided to do their own thing, and that was very disappointing."
Parrott's disappointment has turned into a legal battle against the technology giant. Her attorneys at the firm Patterson and Sheridan, who have an office in Waco, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Apple on Friday in Waco's federal court, which has turned into a national hotbed of patent litigation since the appointment of U.S. District Judge Alan Albright two years ago.
Besides copyright infringement, the suit also alleges trade dress infringement, unfair competition, misappropriation and unjust enrichment. The lawsuit, which does not specify the amount of damages Parrott is seeking, alleges Apple's emoji are the same or at least "substantially similar" to the copyrighted ones from Parrott's company.
A spokesperson in the Apple press and public relations office in Cupertino, California, did not return phone messages Friday.
Parrott's attorney, Todd Patterson, of Houston, said Parrott took her vision of helping increase diversity representation and made it a worldwide reality.
"Katrina has come up with something that certainly has impacted our culture and given people a way to express themselves and communicate," Patterson said. "We look forward to supporting her endeavors and her business and see if we can't get some just results for her, given she came up with a pretty cool idea and a pretty cool representation for a lot of different folks."
CCI's sales for their iDiversicons emoji dropped dramatically after Apple released its version of the diverse emoji, the suit alleges.
"Apple's actions also significantly harm innovation and America's progress in diversity and inclusion," the suit claims. "If Apple's copying allows it to misappropriate CCI's substantial investment in research, design and development, other companies will be encouraged to simply copy others' proprietary works rather than invest in, partner with or license works.
"The significance of Apple's wrongdoing is amplified by the fact that Apple's willful actions target the creative works of the very community CCI seeks to support and include through iDiversicons emoji."
Parrott said she has heard "heart-wrenching stories" from the public since the release of her diverse emoji. One came from a man who loves to fish who became a paraplegic after a car accident.
"He wanted to send an emoji of a guy in a wheelchair fishing to his buddy," she said. "We developed one for him, and he is just so happy. Those are the kind of stories we hear from people who didn't have a representation, and they do now. It just blew me away how many lives we touched when we introduced this. I am just passionate about it and about what we have done and the impact we have had."
