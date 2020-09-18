Woman who developed diverse emoji taking on technology giant Apple in Waco federal court

"Who would have imagined? I became a developer for Apple," Parrott said in a phone interview. "I was on a cloud when they sent me an email that said, 'You are a developer.' I felt so accomplished."

Most recently, CCI has developed emoji to help in the battle against COVID-19, including emoji showing people with face coverings and washing hands.

Parrott was recognized across the industry as the founder and creator of the diverse emoji. In 2014, she approached Apple about a more significant partnership with CCI. Discussions continued for a year or more, before Apple told Parrott they "didn't see an opportunity" for the partnership.

The iDiversicons emoji app continued to be a "featured" app on the Apple App Store, but in April 2015, six months after Apple rejected Parrott's request to change their partnership, Apple released its first diverse emoji using the five skin tone concept.

"I used my life savings to develop this," Parrott said. "I was excited. Typically, when you are the first to do something, that is a great thing. But there is no way to compete with giants on these things. When Apple released theirs, people called me and asked, "Is that you?" Apple decided to do their own thing, and that was very disappointing."