Woodway cancels Family Movie Night because of COVID-19

Woodway has pulled the plug, at least for now, on a Family Movie Night event scheduled for Aug. 13, making it one of the first events in the county postponed because of COVID-19's local resurgence.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 137 new cases Thursday, and local hospitals were treating 108 patients with COVID-19.

The event, hosted by the Woodway Public Safety Department at the Woodway Family Center, had been scheduled to include free popcorn, hotdogs, snow cones and s’mores, and a showing of "Tom & Jerry."

City Manager Shawn Oubre said as of right now, there is no reschedule date in the books.

“We had a discussion and we had concerns just like all the leaders in the county on what the next three weeks can bring us,” Oubre said.

Oubre said in addition to concern over COVID-19, a city sewer line project was going to bring complications for the public getting in and out of the parking lot.

“The project was also supposed to be done and it hasn’t progressed as fast as the city hoped,” Oubre said. “We don’t want people to have a bad experience.”

Last year’s movie night was also canceled because of COVID-19.