Officers from the Woodway Public Safety Department have organized a GoFundMe to raise money for five families displaced after an apartment fire Saturday morning at the Woodway Park Condominiums.

Around 6:50 a.m. Saturday, the Woodway Public Safety department received a call about a building engulfed in flames. Arriving three minutes later, responders discovered the fire had already collapsed a portion of the building's roof and had spread across the building's entire rooftop.

Five units were destroyed in the fire, displacing 12 people, according to Woodway Public Safety Department Chief Khalil El-Halabi. There were no serious injuries from the fire, but five families lost their home and much of their possessions in the blaze.

El-Halabi said the department has never done a GoFundMe to assist victims of a fire before. He said the idea for the fundraiser came from the first responders on scene the day of the fire.

"The officers out there really felt the devastation of the incident," El-Halabi said. "We wanted to circle and huddle around the victims and let them know we would do anything to help them in their time of need."

The GoFundMe has a $25,000 goal, and 100% of the money will assist the families with their immediate needs. El-Halabi said the Woodway Public Safety Association, comprised of officers from the department, will be putting forward a $2,500 donation of its own.

In addition to the GoFundMe, the American Red Cross is assisting the families. Delia Castillo, spokesperson for the American Red Cross of Central and South Texas, said by email that volunteers are helping the displaced families with emergency financial assistance, relief items, health services and one-on-one support to connect the residents with available recovery assistance.

Castillo said the Red Cross is financially assisting the families by providing them with money that can be used on hotel rooms, groceries or whatever else they need during this time. She said volunteers will be assisting the families for however long it takes to get them back on their feet.