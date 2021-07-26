Woodway investigating fatal crash on Highway 84

The Woodway Public Safety Department is reconstructing an accident in hopes of finding out what caused a crash that killed a 21-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Zachary McIntosh, 21, of Sweetwater, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, where he was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m. Saturday. According to Assistant Chief Larry Adams, Woodway PSD officers were dispatched to the 14000 block of Highway 84 on Saturday at 12:54 a.m. on a report of a one-vehicle rollover accident. McIntosh had moved to Waco two weeks ago, Adams said.

Adams said the initial police investigation showed that McIntosh was traveling west on Highway 84 before drifting into the center median. Officers believe McIntosh overcorrected, causing the truck to spin around and flip before it came to rest in the eastbound lanes. According to Adams, officers believe McIntosh might have fallen asleep at the wheel. He said the caller who reported the accident said the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley ordered an autopsy.

Woodway PSD is encouraging anyone with any information about the accident to call 772-4470.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.