Woodway man identified as victim in fatal crash

Woodway police have identified the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash that sparked a fire in Woodway on Friday.

Robert Watley, 74, of Woodway, died in a Cadillac SUV that crashed Friday night and caught fire near the 13000 block of Old McGregor Road, in a field behind Woodway First Baptist Church, officials said. Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call from a passerby at about 9:15 p.m.

“No autopsy was ordered due to (Watley’s) medical conditions,” Woodway Public Safety Assistant Director Larry Adams said by email Tuesday. “The initial investigation has confirmed that he suffered a medical episode causing him to drive off of the roadway and into the field.”

Preliminary investigation revealed Watley had been driving westbound in the 13000 block of Old McGregor, Adams wrote in Saturday statement.

The vehicle struck a tree and ignited dry grass, causing flames to spread to the vehicle, Adams said Tuesday. Watley was deceased before firefighters pulled him out, Adams said. No one else was in the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, Adams said.