 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woodway man identified as victim in fatal crash

  • 0

Woodway police have identified the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash that sparked a fire in Woodway on Friday.

Robert Watley, 74, of Woodway, died in a Cadillac SUV that crashed Friday night and caught fire near the 13000 block of Old McGregor Road, in a field behind Woodway First Baptist Church, officials said. Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call from a passerby at about 9:15 p.m.

“No autopsy was ordered due to (Watley’s) medical conditions,” Woodway Public Safety Assistant Director Larry Adams said by email Tuesday. “The initial investigation has confirmed that he suffered a medical episode causing him to drive off of the roadway and into the field.”

Preliminary investigation revealed Watley had been driving westbound in the 13000 block of Old McGregor, Adams wrote in Saturday statement.

People are also reading…

The vehicle struck a tree and ignited dry grass, causing flames to spread to the vehicle, Adams said Tuesday. Watley was deceased before firefighters pulled him out, Adams said. No one else was in the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, Adams said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou dies at 84

Veteran Waco musician Classie Ballou, who entertained generations of Waco fans with his guitar playing and singing, irrepressible cheer, generosity and exclamations of "Hey, baby!," died Wednesday at 84.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tensions soar as rival protests take place near Iraqi parliament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert