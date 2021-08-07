Work more than halfway done on widening I-35

Are we there yet? Countless travelers and business people ask that as work progresses on the $341 million widening of Interstate 35 through Waco.

Time is money, and from that perspective, the project is running well ahead of schedule. Specifically, 72% of contract dollars have been spent in 52% of the allotted time. Houston-based Webber LLC is burning through that $341 million, but in a good way. Sources say give the company another 18 months, and a ribbon could be tied around the widening, which started in April 2019.

"The project is progressing quickly and is on track to be complete in 2023," Webber spokesperson Mari Pillar said in an email response to questions.

Pillar said Webber and its subcontractors have thrown considerable manpower at the job, averaging 150 employees on-site at any given time, with peaks of 230 employees. Subcontractors have peaked at about 150 employees, she said.

Crews were out in force on Saturday, concentrated near Bellmead.