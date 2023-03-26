A crane looming on the skyline of a North Waco neighborhood announces that Waco Family Medicine is getting down to business on its new $65 million headquarters building.

"On construction, we're on schedule, which is good news," said Dr. Mike Hardin, president of the Waco Family Medicine Institute. "We're on budget, which is also good news. We're looking to complete construction sometime around June 2024."

The medical nonprofit broke ground in October on the multistory headquarters building after raising $30 million. Funding came from private and public sources, including $5 million in federal pandemic funds through local governments. Five months later the fundraising tally now stands at $30.7 million, but Hardin hopes the visual reminder of the construction will spur more contributions.

"Anytime you start to break ground, people realize this is not a theoretical but real project and you generate some excitement," he said. "One of the most affirming things about it has been to watch our key fundraisers and community partners get so excited about the mission and the project and what it means."

Hardin said vertical construction is expected to start in May. For now the crane is in place to help move beams and piers that will undergird the foundation, which will likely be poured by the end of this month.

Hardin has spent more than a decade planning for the capital needs of Waco Family Medicine, a Federally Qualified Health Center that serves more than 60,000 patients at 15 sites across McLennan County. The initial goal was to renovate the existing Colcord facility to meet the needs of Waco Family Medicine's training program for family physicians.

Hardin said officials began pursuing a new building when they realized a remodel would not be sufficient for the nonprofit's needs. The new building will house existing clinical services as well services that focus on "social determinants of health," such as Women, Infants and Children services, medical-legal services, behavior health, a wellness program and a teaching kitchen.

Dental services will be integrated into the medical clinic so doctors can call dentists in to consult on their patients' needs, Hardin said.

Soon after the move next summer, the old building will be razed for employee parking, Hardin said.

He said the project has not suffered from supply chain delays that have plagued many projects across the country in the last couple of years. He said the contractor, Beck, has preordered materials to ensure that logistics do not slow the project.

Hardin said officials hope to raise as much money as possible as construction continues, but the project is expected to be completed next summer regardless of fundraising.

A consortium of local banks has secured a loan of up to $25 million to cover whatever needs remain after fundraising, officials with the nonprofit said. The banks — Central National Bank, First National Bank of Central Texas, American Bank and Community Bank and Trust — agreed to lock in a favorable interest rate before rates began climbing significantly last year.