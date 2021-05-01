World Hunger Relief farm looks ahead in providing food, education for Waco area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to raising organic produce sold weekly at the 10-year-old Downtown Waco Farmers Market or provided to subscribers of its Community Supported Agriculture program, the farm supplies the nutritional medicine behind the Waco Family Medicine’s Produce Prescription program that started nearly four years ago.

That program enables physicians at the family health center to address patients’ diet and nutritional needs through prescriptions of fresh vegetables and fruits. Each week, farm workers pack 150 boxes with a half-bushel of whatever produce is in season — root vegetables, greens and broccoli now, squash, tomatoes, peppers and okra later — for distribution at Waco Family Medicine’s main center and six clinics.

Each box contains recipes for the vegetable of the week and a QR code where box recipients with a smart phone can access more recipes in English and Spanish.

Waco Family Medicine doctors can sign up patients with a chronic illness where nutrition plays a factor; pregnant women or mothers with young children; those threatened by obesity; or persons without dependable access to food, explained Wendy Cox, community health engagement manager.

Some don’t come back after the first box or two, but even then, it opens the door for a conversation about food and proper nutrition.