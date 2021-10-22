World Hunger Relief to hold long-postponed Farm Day

It is time for fall harvests, but Waco-based World Hunger Relief Inc. is hoping to plant some seeds Saturday with its Fall Farm Day.
What Director Jonathan Grant and his staff hope to plant during the demonstrations and activities planned for the free event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the organization's Lacy-Lakeview farm, 356 Spring Lake Road, are seeds of community interest in and support for the 44-year-old operation.
Started partly to train Christian agricultural missionaries in techniques and practices of sustainable agriculture that they could then share with communities in developing countries, the World Hunger Relief farm now emphasizes modeling local, sustainable agriculture with attention to community education and improving nutrition for the food-insecure.
Part of that education has come in its seasonal Farm Days where area residents are invited to the farm to see its operations and mission. Disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, forced cancellation of the farm's last three Farm Days.
With COVID-19 vaccinations and voluntary masking helping to reduce the chance of coronavirus spread, Grant and his staff feel ready to get back to welcoming the community for a visit.
Workers on the 40-acre farm plant and harvest crops during spring and fall growing seasons and also raise chickens, pigs, goats and cattle, all with sustainable agricultural practices in mind.
"First and foremost, we want to be a place of hospitality," Grant said, adding Farm Day offers a chance for families to get out of the house. "We're tired of being penned up and cooped up all year. Come out and celebrate with us."
Saturday's Farm Day will feature hay rides, children's activities, face painting, animal petting pens and gardening demonstrations.
Participants can compete in a Farm Olympics with events including egg tossing and relay races using farm implements. The Lindsley Brothers band will play throughout the day's activities, and children's author Jo Anne Beaty will read from her book "The Goat Woman."
A lunch of chicken and vegetarian chalupas made from farm-raised food will be served.
There will also be a Name the Piglets auction, offering a chance for winning bidders to name piglets the farm will be raising. Proceeds will go to farm operations.
In addition to its Farm Days, the World Hunger Relief farm also offers regular tours to the public for $5.
"They can get a piece of tranquility and see a piece of God's creation," Grant said. "It's a great day to be out on the farm."