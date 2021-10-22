World Hunger Relief to hold long-postponed Farm Day

It is time for fall harvests, but Waco-based World Hunger Relief Inc. is hoping to plant some seeds Saturday with its Fall Farm Day.

What Director Jonathan Grant and his staff hope to plant during the demonstrations and activities planned for the free event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the organization's Lacy-Lakeview farm, 356 Spring Lake Road, are seeds of community interest in and support for the 44-year-old operation.

Started partly to train Christian agricultural missionaries in techniques and practices of sustainable agriculture that they could then share with communities in developing countries, the World Hunger Relief farm now emphasizes modeling local, sustainable agriculture with attention to community education and improving nutrition for the food-insecure.

Part of that education has come in its seasonal Farm Days where area residents are invited to the farm to see its operations and mission. Disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, forced cancellation of the farm's last three Farm Days.

With COVID-19 vaccinations and voluntary masking helping to reduce the chance of coronavirus spread, Grant and his staff feel ready to get back to welcoming the community for a visit.