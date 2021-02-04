World War II veteran from Speegleville authors Battle of the Bulge memoir

Ralph Coleman Graham, of Speegleville, shares an astonishing tale from World War II in a newly released book.

Graham, 98, authored “12 Minutes: The Untold Story of the Ghost Plane at the Battle of the Bulge.”

Graham tells of his experiences as a young man in World War II, from the unnerving buildup to war through to an inexplicable event at the Battle of the Bulge that changed his life forever.

He was a radio operator on a B-17 bomber during the war in the European theater.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Graham’s book tells of a mysterious event that changed the course of history for all members of a crew who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, according to a

press release for the book.

Graham, a native of Athens, Texas, at the age of 18

volunteered 14 months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. His book conveys the horror and turmoil of the battle with both striking honesty and objectivity, according to the release.

The press release says: “Above all else, however, the book