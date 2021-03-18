Wortham senior 3rd at state UIL Congressional Debate

Wortham High School senior Ben Havens placed third in Class 2A at the state UIL Congress contest in February.

Havens qualified for the competition in November during the UIL regional contest. This is the second year he competed in this event and the second year for him to place third in the state.

With COVID-19, the contest was different from last year. For this year’s tournament, all of the competitions were virtual. The regional and state competitions were held over Zoom calls with students across the state.

The preliminary round for the state contest was held on Feb. 14 during the ice storm and the final rounds were to be the next day. However, due to the major power outages across Texas, the finals were postponed until Feb. 23.

UIL Congress is an individual contest in a large group setting. It models the legislative process of democracy, specifically the U.S. Congress. Within this mock legislative assembly competition, contestants draft legislation (proposed laws and position statements) submitted to the tournament, and they research the docket of bills and resolutions dealing with real-world social and political policies prior to the contest to prepare their speeches.