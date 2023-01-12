Wreaths, march, candlelight vigil mark MLK Day activities in Waco

Community memorials and activities commemorating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will return this weekend after COVID-19 limitations for the last two years, with a new location for the candlelight vigil.

The 35th annual wreath laying at Martin Luther King Jr. Park will take place at noon Friday with Carlton Stimpson, pastor of Open Door Church of God in Christ speaking at the occasion. Seating will be provided.

The candlelight vigil, in its 37th year, will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 Bridge St. It is a new location for the vigil.

Coque Gibson, who organized the first vigil and wreath laying with her husband and former McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson, who died last year, welcomed the return to public, in-person observances for King and MLK Day.

"The last two years we've been online and this year we're able to have it outside. That's really nice," Gibson said.

Nika Davis, pastor of Second Missionary Baptist Church, will speak at the event with music by pastor Thomas Brooks and the Waco Community Choir.

Attendees are asked to bring a candle, but seating will be available.

Other MLK Day activities include a Family Unity Day from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The center and the Parents Against Crime Coalition are hosting the observance with an emphasis on strengthening families. Local youth will share presentations on King with awards given.

Other area organizations will commemorate King and his legacy through community service projects and other observances.

The Church Under The Bridge will hold a Racial Reconciliation Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with remarks from Daniel Hill, an assistant professor of Christian theology at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary, and from Baylor emeritus professor Robert Darden.

Waco chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. will hold a Banner For Change observance at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Indian Spring Park followed by a march from the park.

Baylor carillonneur Lynnette Geary will play a recital on the McLane Carillon in Pat Neff Hall at 11 a.m. Monday.

The recital will feature songs including "(We Shall) Overcome Some Day," "Lift Every Voice and Sing," "This Little Light of Mine," "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" and "Precious Lord."

Baylor's Department of Multicultural Affairs will host interactive activities on its Instagram account this week for people to share King-related memories and dreams.

The university's Office of Missions, Service & Public Life will join Unbound Now Waco in an MLK Week of Service project supporting the fight against human trafficking.

Baylor Missions will collect specific items for survivor care kits.