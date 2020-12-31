Year ends with crowded Waco hospitals, soaring COVID-19 death toll

In Trauma Service Area M, a five-county region anchored by McLennan County, COVID-19 patients filled 29.4% of hospital beds Thursday. Of the state’s 22 trauma service areas, it was second only to the McAllen area in the percentage of hospital capacity devoted to COVID-19 patients.

Craine said the effect of New Year’s Eve celebrations is also a concern.

“It will be the same as it has after every holiday gathering since November,” she said. “The more time you spend with people, the more opportunity and risk you get for exposing yourself to the virus.”

As of this week, more than 6,000 doses of the vaccine had been allocated to McLennan County providers, and the Department of State Health Services confirmed 2,117 shots had been given at pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and other facilities.

For now it appears most of the doses locally are going to health workers and workers and residents of nursing homes, though the Department of State Health Services has said vaccinations can be expanded to those 65 and older or with a chronic conditions in areas that have enough supply. More vaccines are expected to arrive here next week, but it will take time to get the whole population vaccinated, Craine said.

“On the one hand, there’s a relief that we have the vaccine now, that it’s available,” she said. “It’s not readily available in the amount that we want, and that’s frustrating, but it’s still good news. But right now, we’re still dealing with high hospitalizations, and a record number of people have died. So we have this happy news but we have to realize we’re not out of the woods. We haven’t turned the corner.”

