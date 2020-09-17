Man indicted in hit-and-run, two charged in trafficking cases

In other action Thursday, the grand jury indicted three men charged in the sexual abuse of young men.

Willie Ross Davis Jr., 59, George Anthony Spratt Jr., 56, and Micah Garrett Prather, 20, all of Waco, are charged as co-defendants in the alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man over the past two years.

The grand jury indicted Davis on two first-degree felony counts of continuous trafficking of a person and four second-degree felony counts of promotion of child pornography. Spratt also was indicted on a continuous trafficking of a person charge and four counts of promotion of child pornography, while Prather was indicted on indecency with a child by exposure and sexual performance of a child charges.

The victims reported the abuse to Hewitt police, telling them Davis "has several cameras in the house and records him and (the other victim)," according to the affidavits. They told investigators Davis also forced them to engage in sexual activity with each other on camera and gave similar accounts of abuse, the affidavits state.

"(The younger victim) stated that Willie would give him money and would tell him not to say anything," an affidavit states. "(The younger victim) stated that Willie threatened to 'take all his s--- back' if he ever told."

Those convicted of continuous trafficking of a person face a minimum of 25 years in prison with no parole up to life with no parole.

