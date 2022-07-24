 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Group seeks ex-Sri Lankan president's arrest in Singapore

  • Updated
  • 0
Sri Lanka

FILE - Then-Sri Lankan presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa speaks during a news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 15, 2019. Lawyers from the International Truth and Justice Project — an evidence-gathering organization administered by a South Africa-based nonprofit foundation — filed a complaint, requesting the immediate arrest of Rajapaksa for his role as the secretary of defense during Sri Lanka’s civil war, which ended in 2009, the group said in a release on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

 Eranga Jayawardena - staff, AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A rights group gathering evidence on Sri Lanka’s alleged rights abuses said it filed a criminal complaint with Singapore’s Attorney General, seeking to arrest an ex-Sri Lankan president for his role in war crimes alleged to have been committed during the island nation’s civil war that ended more than a decade ago.

Lawyers from the International Truth and Justice Project — an evidence-gathering organization administered by a South Africa-based nonprofit foundation — filed the complaint, requesting the immediate arrest of ex-Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his role as the secretary of defense during Sri Lanka’s civil war, which ended in 2009, the group said in a release on Sunday.

Rajapaksa is believed to be living in Singapore after fleeing from Sri Lanka due to months of massive protests against him over the country’s economic meltdown. Rajapaksa fled the country in mid-July after angry Sri Lankan protesters stormed his residence. He first went to nearby Maldives and then flew to Singapore.

People are also reading…

The group said “the 63-page complaint argues that Rajapaksa committed grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions during the civil war in 2009 when he was secretary of defence and that these are crimes subject to domestic prosecution in Singapore under universal jurisdiction.”

Rajapaksa was one of the most powerful officials — holding title of secretary to the ministry of defense — in the administration of his elder brother president Mahinda Rajapaksa, who ruled Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015.

He became Sri Lanka’s president in 2019 but had to flee in mid-July due to public protest over his failure to resolve an unprecedented economic crisis that has dealt a severe blow to the livelihood of many Sri Lankans.

“The economic meltdown has seen the government collapse but the crisis in Sri Lanka is really linked to structural impunity for serious international crimes going back three decades or more,” said the ITJP’s executive director, Yasmin Sooka.

“This complaint recognizes that it’s not just about corruption and economic mismanagement but also accountability for mass atrocity crimes,” she added.

Sri Lanka’s civil war killed 100,000 people, according to conservative United Nations estimates. The actual number is believed to be much higher. A report from a U.N. panel of experts said at least 40,000 ethnic minority Tamil civilians were killed in the final months of the fighting alone.

Tamil Tiger rebels fought to create an independent state for ethnic minority Tamils.

After Rajapaksa fled the country, the prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, became the acting president and last week, lawmakers in Sri Lanka’s 225-member parliament elected Wickremesinghe to serve as president for the remaining period of Rajapaksa’s tenure. Wickremesinghe was sworn in last week.

Sri Lankans have taken to the streets for months to demand their top leaders step down to take responsibility for the economic chaos that has left the nation’s 22 million people struggling with shortages of essentials, including medicine, fuel and food. The protesters have focused on Rajapaksa’s family,

Wickremesinghe also has drawn their ire as a perceived Rajapaksa surrogate. The protesters accuse Rajapaksa and his powerful family of siphoning money from government coffers and of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but the former president acknowledged that some of his policies contributed to Sri Lanka’s crisis.

The political turmoil has threatened efforts to seek rescue from the International Monetary Fund. Still, earlier this week, Wickremesinghe said bailout talks were nearing a conclusion.

The head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, told the Japanese financial magazine Nikkei Asia this week that the IMF hopes for a deal “as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for governor. Dan Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House, it is likely to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans could stop it with a filibuster. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that forced all lawmakers to go on the record with their views. Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday's House passage.

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump. The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol, going through the deadly afternoon in minute-by-minute fashion to show how long it took the former president to call off the rioters. The panel focused on 187 minutes that day, between Trump’s call for his supporters to march to the Capitol and when he told them to go home.

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even his family, Donald Trump refused on Jan. 6 to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. Instead the defeated president told supporters in a video address they were “very special” as he finally sent them home at day's end. One aide said at Thursday night's hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee that Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” of the attack  rather than calling off the mob laying siege. They said Trump was well aware of the deadly attack after sending his supporters to fight for his lost presidency.

Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans. Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews are expected to testify, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity. Pottinger is a former deputy national security adviser and Matthews is a former press aide. Both resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Luria, Kinzinger put careers on line in Jan. 6 investigation

Luria, Kinzinger put careers on line in Jan. 6 investigation

Democrat Elaine Luria of Virginia and Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the House's Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night. Luria and Kinzinger are from different parties but agree emphatically that the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers. Kinzinger has already decided not to seek reelection after facing the prospect of taking on another Republican incumbent in a newly drawn district. Luria's swing district in the Norfolk area has been redrawn, and she faces a tougher reelection bid in November.

Report: Conservative Newsmax peddles Jan. 6 misinformation

Report: Conservative Newsmax peddles Jan. 6 misinformation

A new research report says the conservative TV channel Newsmax is presenting viewers with an “alternate universe” of how the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021. Newsmax has broadcast at least 40 false claims or conspiracy theories about the attack since June, when a House committee began televising its evidence about the role former President Donald Trump and his allies played that day. That's according to NewsGuard, a tech firm that monitors misinformation. Many of the falsehoods, which have been presented by anchors, reporters and guests who include Republican U.S. representatives, have been repeatedly debunked. Newsmax did not comment on the report.

Panel: Hearing to show Trump 'dereliction of duty' on Jan 6

Panel: Hearing to show Trump 'dereliction of duty' on Jan 6

A prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-President Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty” on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to the House committee investigating last year's attack. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says the hearing is “going to open people’s eyes in a big way” in showing how Trump did nothing as a mob stormed the Capitol. Another panel member, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, says fresh witnesses “will add a lot of value and information” to the probe. Thursday's hearing may be the last, but the committee's investigation will press on.

White House insiders to talk about Trump's actions on Jan. 6

White House insiders to talk about Trump's actions on Jan. 6

A former national security official in the Trump White House, Matt Pottinger, and a former press aide, Sarah Matthews, will be the key witnesses at a prime-time hearing of the Jan. 6 committee. Both Pottinger and Matthews resigned from the White House the day that supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol. Along with the former assistant to Trump’s chief of staff, Cassidy Hutchinson, they are the only Trump White House insiders to testify publicly. The House committee hearing Thursday night is expected to focus on what Trump did — and did not do — as his supporters swarmed the Capitol.

Watch Now: Related Video

What a residential school apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert