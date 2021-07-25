Olympics Latest: Rashitov wins taekwondo gold at Tokyo Games

The United States duo of Alison Gibson and Krysta Palmer finished last in the eight-team field.

The IOC is urging Olympic medalists to curb their hugs and keep masks on while on the podium.

Medalists in some swimming events Sunday morning were hugging, sharing the podium top step for photographs and taking their masks off for a time.

Those are potential breaches of rules protecting the Olympics from COVID-19 infections.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams says “we feel for the athletes (but) there are things that unfortunately we have had to make stricter.”

Adams adds “we would urge and ask everyone to obey the rules.”

Tokyo organizers have reported 127 games-related COVID-19 cases, including 14 athletes, in Japan this month.

Olympic rowing faces more delays and schedule changes as weather forecasts predict high winds and strong gusts at the Sea Forest Waterway.