Church calendar: Aug. 1-7
Church calendar: Aug. 1-7

Sunday

Drive-Up and Worship Services, 9 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150. Parking starts at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday

Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.

Wednesday

Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827

Upcoming

Drive By Appreciation celebrating 3 years of pastoral leadership at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th, for Rev. C. J. and Loretta Oliver, 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 9 Call 722-7429.

Items for Church Calendar must be submitted by noon Wednesday. Publication is not guaranteed.

Items may be submitted online at www.wacotrib.com/goingson; mailed to Church Calendar, Waco Tribune-Herald, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; emailed to goingson@wacotrib.com; or brought to the Trib offices at 900 Franklin Ave.

