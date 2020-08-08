Church calendar: Aug. 8-14

Sunday
Drive-Up and Worship Services, 9 a.m., Toliver Chapel Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Call: 799-6150. Parking starts at 8:30 a.m.
Drive By Appreciation celebrating 3 years of pastoral leadership at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th, for Rev. C. J. and Loretta Oliver, 10 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 9 Call 722-7429.
Tuesday
Ladies’ Prayer, 10 a.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827.
GriefShare class, 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, Hewitt. $15. To pre-register or to arrange for child care, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 at rjritz@earthlink.net. Please wear a mask.
Wednesday
Bible study, 7 p.m., Hewitt Community Church, 212 Kiowa Trail, Hewitt. Call: 235-6827
Upcoming
GriefShare, 6 p.m., Thursdays, beginning Aug. 27, First United Methodist Church. Virtual meeting. To enroll, email: pat@firstwaco.com.
