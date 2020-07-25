Cases involving deadly Highway 6 curve getting fresh look after repairs appear to reduce danger

"They didn't do nothing until the deputy got killed, which is sad," May said. "But I guess that is just how it is. We can be mad until we are blue in the face, but nothing happened until one of their own got killed, and that is sad. The road has been repaired since then and we have not seen any accidents since this road has been fixed. And it has rained since then and people are still driving just the same crazy way that they did, so as the old saying goes, the proof is in the pudding."