Scouts present Silver Eagle Award to Chet, Lea Ann Edwards

Chet and Lea Ann Edwards were recognized by the Longhorn Council of the Boy Scouts of America with the Silver Eagle Award at a luncheon Sept. 28 at Ridgewood Country Club.

The Silver Eagle is an award given to a leading citizen within the community for achievements and leadership, either professionally or as a community leader, that have left an enduring impact on the community.

Scouting and public service have been a large part of Chet and Lea Ann Edwards’ lives. Chet is the son of a Cub Scout den mother and was both a Cub Scout and Boy Scout.

Chet and Lea Ann’s sons, Garrison and JT, are a Life Scout and Eagle Scout, respectively.

After serving eight years in the Texas Senate, Chet Edwards was elected to the 11th Congressional District. He represented Central Texas in the U.S. Congress from 1991 to 2011.

While Chet was serving in Congress and the family was living in McLean, Virginia, Lea Ann received the Scouter of the Year Award for Cub Scout Pack 665 in 2007 and the Boy Scout Unit Scouter of the Year in 2012 for the Chain Bridge District in northern Virginia.

Both Chet and Lea Ann served as merit badge counselors. They have been married 28 years.

Nationally, Chet Edwards was respected for his leadership for the nation’s military and veterans. He received the Distinguished Service Medal from the American Legion for his service to veterans. Other recipients include President George H.W. Bush, Gen. Colin Powell, Sen. Bob Dole and Sen. John McCain.