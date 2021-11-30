Abortion access in Texas hangs in the balance as Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade

“You can't have pre-viability bans on abortion,” said Grossman. “You can burden it in these various ways, but you can't flat out ban pre-viability abortion.”

But that’s exactly what Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban does and the court has said it will take this opportunity to consider the constitutionality of pre-viability bans. Abortion opponents have long argued that viability is an arbitrary standard and tried to draw the line at other phases of pregnancy — when a fetus can feel pain or when it develops cardiac activity, for example.

Pojman, with the Texas Alliance for Life, says the court should ban abortions based on “when the unborn child comes into being — that's fertilization.”

If the Supreme Court decides to overturn the viability standard, it’s not clear what, if any, new standard they might set. In 1992, the Supreme Court ruled in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that “there is no line other than viability which is more workable.”

What would come next

Amy Hagstrom Miller says she doesn’t like to imagine a world without Roe v. Wade. But a map on her wall outlines that very reality.