After governor’s veto, parents now must opt-in for students to learn about dating violence, child abuse

“They take those lessons with them into college, or however they spend their adult lives,” said Rios. “What we’re seeing through the research is that these types of programs equip young people on how to avoid victimization, and how not to perpetrate violence in their lives.”

He hopes the new law will give every student access to this education. But he and other advocates worry that requiring parents to sign up will diminish the reach.

Some students may simply fall through the cracks, especially those who don’t live with their parents or forget to get the paperwork signed. Some parents may not want their children educated about child abuse, particularly if they are the perpetrators of the abuse. Others may not want to admit that their child could fall victim to dating violence.

“It’s not great to hear that we as adults are often not privy to all of the dynamics of a young person’s life,” said Rios. “But what we do know is that young people talk to each other. Often it takes the support of peer networks to understand how to intervene, how to offer support to a young survivor.”