Austin voters could decriminalize small amounts of pot in May

Chief Joseph Chacon has been mum on the current proposal. A representative for the Austin Police Department did not return a request for comment Monday.

And the Austin Police Association, the union that represents Austin officers, is staying out of the ballot fight — but not because it’s happy with the idea.

“We don't support it just because we feel like you should follow state law,” said Ken Casaday, head of the union. “They're skirting state law. But the thing is if this makes people in Austin happy, so be it.”

Austin’s city clerk verified Monday that the campaign collected enough signatures — at least 20,000 — to appear on the May ballot. The City Council still must vote to put the measure, which also would formally ban “no-knock” warrants, on the ballot.

But the measure faces one big obstacle: Although marijuana laws in Texas have loosened somewhat in recent years, the drug remains illegal at the state level.

Public support for harsh marijuana laws and prosecutors’ willingness to bring charges for minor offenses has waned in recent years.