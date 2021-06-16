Bipartisan effort led by Texans to make Juneteenth a federal holiday passes Congress

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, who sponsored the bill, called Tuesday’s Senate passage a significant moment in American history.

“Although our nation still has a long way to go to reckon with and overcome the dark legacy of slavery, the passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act represents a meaningful step forward in the journey of healing America is still reckoning with,” he said in a statement.

Cornyn echoed those same sentiments, calling the passage of the bill a “a big step in our nation’s journey toward equality” in a statement Tuesday.

Under the legislation, the federal holiday will be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., said he would vote for the bill and he supported the establishment of a federal holiday, but he was upset that the name of the holiday included the word independence rather than emancipation. “Why would the Democrats want to politicize this by co-opting the name of our sacred holiday of Independence Day?" Higgins said.

“I want to say to my white colleagues on the other side, getting your independence from being enslaved in a country is different from a country getting independence to rule themselves," Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., replied, adding, “We have a responsibility to teach every generation of Black and white Americans the pride of a people who have survived, endured and succeeded in these United States of America despite slavery."

Kevin Freking of the Associated Press contributed to this report.