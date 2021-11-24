COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas are lower than they have been in months, but experts say there’s still reason to be wary

Lakey said that other areas susceptible to another surge are the ones with the lowest vaccination rates, which include a lot of rural counties.

“I think things are much better now than they were in September,” Lakey said. “But it depends on where in the state you are. … I wouldn't be surprised if out in East Texas, an area that has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, they get hit hard again.”

Reason for optimism

But while health experts caution that the pandemic is still far from over, they also point to some reasons for optimism.

Two new medicines are about to hit the market that Lakey said could mute the impact of the virus. Antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck are on the verge of being approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, having been shown to drastically reduce hospitalization and death from the virus.

More than 72,000 Texans have died from COVID-19, but the seven-day average of daily deaths is down drastically in comparison with earlier this summer. In late September, the state was averaging about 300 deaths a day. Now, that number is around 80 a day.