McLennan County considering options in opioid settlement as Texas pushes for closure

"No decision has been made at this point," Bristow said. "It is one of those things that everyone has to evaluate on their own and determine what is in the best interest of each county and municipality. Obviously, it is all being evaluated and looked at from the point of view of will it help abate the issues that were brought about as a result of what in essence was an opioid epidemic. There are a lot of factors that go into deciding what is the prudent thing to do."

McLennan County has no trial date for its suit, but a lot of time, effort and expense have gone into preparing the case so far, Bristow said.

"We have had meetings and discussions," he said. "Negotiations are ongoing and it has been a cooperative atmosphere. The attorney general is urging a settlement, a more global settlement, but each public entity has to evaluate their own exposures and risks and come to their own conclusion. That is the process we are in the middle of right now."

From 1999 to 2019, nearly half a million people died from overdoses involving opioids, including prescription drugs and illegal street opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, opioid overdose deaths hit a record high of more than 93,000. All four companies participating in the settlement have denied wrongdoing.