Texas activists after Floyd verdict: “This is only one step” in reforming policing

“A just verdict, but this is only one step, and it can never bring George Floyd back,” state Rep. Sheryl Cole, D-Austin, wrote on Twitter. “Now we must pass the George Floyd Act and other reforms so that we never have to do this again.”

Before moving to Minneapolis, Floyd, a 46-year-old, was a resident of Houston’s Third Ward, a historically Black neighborhood. Texans across the state, including Floyd’s friends, family and residents of the Third Ward, had varied responses to the verdict, including sighs of relief or applause, according to The Houston Chronicle.

During a press conference, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called for reflection, and he said he and the Houston Police Department would be announcing police reforms next week. Turner said reform is a constant process that also includes investing in underserved communities, like the Third Ward, in a “real and tangible way.”

“Justice has been served,” Turner said. “The Floyd family has waited for almost a year for this verdict, but I will quickly say that they will experience the loss of their loved one, George, for the rest of their lives.”