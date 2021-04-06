First day of STAAR testing canceled for thousands of students experiencing technical issues across Texas

While the test is required this year, there is no penalty for elementary and middle school students who don’t show up or who fail the STAAR test this year. Texas officials have said the test would not affect students’ ability to move up to the next grade.

But high school students must pass five subject-specific courses by the time they graduate, a requirement that will not be waived this year. Henry said that expecting students to take a high-stakes standardized test in person this spring was “silly,” and he attributed the push to administer the STAAR this year to the state’s $64 million contract with the testing company.

“There’s a lot of pressure on people to make sure those contracts are delivered,” Henry said. “So this spring, testing is not about improving academic performance. It’s about improving the bottom line of a testing company.”

Online STAAR testing has faced technical issues before. In 2018, software kicked thousands of students out of the test while it was still going and didn’t let them log back on. In 2016, computer problems statewide affected more than 14,000 tests.

It was not immediately clear how many students were affected, The Associated Press reported, but Dallas, Frisco, Plano, Grapevine-Colleyville, Mesquite and Wylie school districts were among those reporting problems with the standardized test Tuesday. They were told to stop online testing if they continued having problems and resume tomorrow.