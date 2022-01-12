“From bad to worse”: U.S. judge deplores conditions for Texas foster kids sent out of state

“Oh, for God’s sake. I just don’t understand this incompetence ... You don’t know where the children are,” Jack said. “Now we know today, 11 years into this lawsuit, that no one knows where these children are placed. I’m speechless.”

Children in unlicensed placements and out of state

Texas has been facing a capacity crisis as many facilities — many of which deemed unsafe for children — opted to close or were shut down resulting in a loss of beds for some of the most vulnerable youth. Officials struggled to place children in appropriate facilities as a result, leading to record numbers of children staying in unlicensed placements — often dangerous or under-regulated — such as motels and CPS offices.

The number of children being housed in unlicensed placements peaked at 416 in July before it began decreasing. It ticked down to 236 in November, a figure still much higher than in past years.

But a large portion of those children are still spending long spells in CPS offices and rented properties, court documents showed. In November, 16% of children who spent nights in unlicensed placements were placed there for 36 days or longer.