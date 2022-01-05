Frozen equipment: Texas natural gas production dropped during recent cold front, reviving concerns about electric grid

But this weekend, at least seven gas companies said their equipment froze even though their power remained on, and as a result they had to vent or flare gas. They are required to notify regulators when they emit more carbon emissions than their permitted amount.

“Venting of inlet gas is occurring at Saxon Booster Station due to frozen lines causing the shut down of the compressor,” WTG South Permian Midstream LLC reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“During a freezing event, the drain line from the VRU’s froze and caused gas to be vented,” read another filing to the TCEQ by Pioneer Natural Resources, a top energy company working in the Permian Basin, referring to vapor recovery units.

The Bloomberg report said 1 billion cubic feet of gas was burned or wasted due to weather-related shutdowns over the weekend.

Staples said this week that when the weather fluctuates there can be some changes in production.