Gov. Abbott hints at opening Texas bars again after closing them twice already

Troisi said bars are physically designed for socializing and are places where it can be more difficult to stay distanced and use face coverings. She also said they are places where people tend to stay longer and meet others outside of their familiar social circles.

“The concern is that we do know what conditions are more amenable for spread. Bars pretty much check off every one of them,” said Troisi. “You could turn the music down, you can limit the number of people so that it is not so crowded, you can do like they do in restaurants and physically distant tables, so that people are not too close, but again some of the risk factors are inherent to what bars do.”

In light of those health risks, Michael Klein, the head of the Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance, which represents thousands of bars, released a plan that attempts to limit those issues. It includes requiring all patrons to be seated at their tables, bans dance floors, and requires servers and customers to wear face masks when not at their tables.

Although Abbott said he was working with the industry to develop a plan to safely bring back bars last month, Klein said he has not heard from the governor’s office since May.