Gov. Abbott praises power grid as ERCOT urges conservation

Abbott, however, said Wednesday that power generation plants were down for “repairs.”

“They got repairs done now, before [the] real heat of summer hits,” Abbott said in response to a power grid question during a press conference the governor held about plans to build a border wall at the state’s boundary with Mexico.

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to questions for comment about his power grid statements Wednesday.

The Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday that one of two units at the Comanche Peak nuclear power plant near Glen Rose has been offline for more than a week following a fire. The unit can generate about 1,150 megawatts when operating at full capacity, according to Nuclear Regulatory Commission data. That’s enough electricity to power 1.15 million homes during normal conditions and up to 460,000 additional households during peaks, the newspaper said.