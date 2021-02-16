Gov. Greg Abbott, other top Texas officials call for resignations and investigations at electrical grid operator

Texas' top elected officials on Tuesday called for investigations into and resignations at the operator of the state's power grid after a massive winter storm caused millions of residents in the state to lose power for long spans during frigid temperatures.

“This was a total failure by ERCOT," Abbott told KTRK Houston during an interview Tuesday evening. "ERCOT stands for Electric Reliability Council of Texas, and they showed that they were not reliable."

Abbott declaring ERCOT reform a top priority this session allows the Legislature to approve bills on the subject during the first 60 days of the session, which began Jan. 12.

ERCOT, a nonprofit that manages the grid used by about 90% of the state, came under fire Tuesday as state lawmakers and other officials expressed frustration over its handling of the long-lasting outages. ERCOT officials said Tuesday that they could not estimate when those outages would end and warned more could be without service as it struggles to balance supply and demand to the state's power grid.

In his interview with KTRK, Abbott said part of his issue with leadership there was the apparent lack of preparation before the storm hit the state.