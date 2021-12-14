“I thought he was going to kill me”: Migrants say return of Trump-era border policy will put asylum seekers in danger

On Oct. 17, 2019, he seized her passport after she refused his sexual advances again, she said. The following day, she said she filed a complaint with the police. The angry officer then showed up at the house where she was staying, Lisbet said, and threatened to have her killed for reporting him. She said she went to the international bridge and told the immigration officials about the officer’s harassment and threats, begging to enter the U.S.

“I kept crying to them, but without any compassion, they just told me no, they couldn’t do anything for me,” Lisbet said.

On the night of Dec. 7, 2019, two days before her court hearing in El Paso, she was walking in an empty street alone when the officer found her and raped her.

“I was in shock,” she said. “I couldn’t believe the physical pain I was in. I also started to feel shame because I would have to explain to people what happened to me.”

A couple found her in the street and called an ambulance, which took her to a hospital where a doctor performed reconstructive surgery to repair the damage from the attack.