Many Texas students can skip STAAR tests this year, but high schoolers might have to show up to graduate

Laura Stead was never a fan of the STAAR, but her two children, in third and sixth grades in Richardson ISD, are high achievers. But when she heard the exams would be given in person this year, while her children are learning virtually, she began to consider opting out.

“It’s really not even about the test. It’s about the requirement for it to be indoors in a setting with a multitude of students, and he hasn’t gone to a grocery store,” she said. “It’s hard for me to understand why I should have him take the STAAR. The only hesitation I have otherwise is concern about the number of absences he will receive if I just refuse to send him in.”

Like many parents, Stead sent panicked emails to her sixth grader’s school administrators to ask about the potential penalties for keeping her children home. She was relieved when she got a response. Under state regulations, Stead’s children will be able to move up to the next grade if they do not take the test.

But that’s not necessarily the case for high school seniors who need to take or retake a required exam in order to graduate. High school students in other grades who miss this test are also at a disadvantage: They will have to take an exam next academic year in a subject they are learning now.