North Texas wildfires continue to grow amid high heat

A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said.

The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth in Somervell County, was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres, an increase from 4,000 acres Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Hood County Judge Ron Massingill ordered the mandatory evacuation of a rural area south of Tolar, about 45 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

It was not yet clear how many, if any, of the 12 structures lost as of Tuesday afternoon were residences or businesses, Forest Service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said.

Meanwhile, crews continued to battle a wildfire that has burned at least 10 structures, five of them homes, around a lake in North Texas, authorities said.

The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake about 70 miles west of Fort Worth, which began Monday afternoon, had burned about 500 acres and was 10% contained Tuesday, Forest Service spokesman Adam Turner said. Firefighting crews were working around the clock, focusing on protecting threatened homes in resort subdivisions along the lake’s western shore.

The area remained under a voluntary evacuation notice, the Forest Service said.

A 160-acre fire near Meridian in Bosque County, about 40 miles northwest of Waco, was 80% contained as of 8:27 p.m., according to an online fire map hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

No injuries have been reported from the fires, and their causes were under investigation. A combination of near-record- and record-high temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit combined with breezes gusting as high as 30 mph and drought conditions leave the region ripe for fire, the forest service said.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag fire warning for northern and central Texas and western and eastern Oklahoma for Tuesday.

“We are experiencing dry fuels to a level that we haven’t seen in the past 10 years,” Turner said. “Any spark that lands in tall grass or even lands in some short grass right now is liable to spark.”

Wildfires and intense heat in Texas and some other parts of the United States come as unusually hot, dry weather has gripped large swaths of Europe since last week, triggering wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and leading to hundreds of heat-related deaths.

High heat, no rain

Over the past few weeks, the heat in McLennan County has consistently reached highs of over 100 degrees. Rainfall for the year is minimal and currently 12 inches lower than it usually is.

Tuesday saw a slight increase in wind as well, though it is projected to fall slightly in the coming days. Altogether, these conditions have created a perfect storm for wildfires in the state.

Leathers said higher winds means it is easier for fire to spread, as wind can pick up sparks and change the direction of a fire. Though wind will drop slightly over the next few days, she said the drought conditions still mean wildfire risk is high.

“All the holes in the swiss cheese have lined up,” Leathers said. “There’s no rain, high heat. It doesn’t take much wind to pick up and spread sparks.”

According to the Forest Service, 99% of Texas is experiencing some level of drought. Leathers said the Forest Service has been responding to around 5 to 10 wildfires a day, and that doesn’t include the wildfires handled by local departments. In a Forest Service press release Tuesday, the Waco area was named as an “area of concern” for wildfires.

Leathers said the increased wildfire danger can be attributed to both the drought conditions and last year’s wet summer. The increased rainfall last summer led to increased vegetation growth, which then became fuel for fires when it dried out as Texas saw higher heat and less rain.

Though she said fire officials are concerned by the current conditions, Leathers said McLennan County and areas near Waco typically are at lower risk to have a large wildfire due to the higher population density and usage of the land.