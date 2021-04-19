Police search for fatal shooting suspect, ex-sheriff's deputy, after 3 dead in Austin

AUSTIN — A manhunt was underway Sunday for a former sheriff's deputy wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin as an official said it wasn't known if the suspect was still in the city.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said those who live near where the shooting happened late Sunday morning no longer had to shelter in place, but he said they should “remain vigilant.” He said officials were transitioning the search for Stephen Broderick, 41, from that area to a “fugitive search.”

“The victims were all known to this suspect.,” Chacon said. "At this point, we do not think this individual is out there targeting random people to shoot. That does not mean he is not dangerous.“

Earlier in the day, nearby residents had been asked to shelter in place and to call their neighbors to check on them. Chacon had said earlier that officials were concerned that Broderick "might possibly take a hostage and be himself sheltered somewhere waiting for us to leave.”

Chacon said Broderick is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and Black. He was wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cap. Chacon said police do not know if he's in a vehicle or on foot.

He said that Broderick was a former deputy with the Travis County sheriff's office, which is based in Austin.