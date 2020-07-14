Sheffield trails in early results

Two Republican Texas House incumbents were considerably behind their primary runoff opponents as election results continued to come in Tuesday.
State Rep. Dan Flynn of Canton trailed Bryan Slaton by over 20 percentage points. Flynn, who is running for a 10th term in the lower chamber, has faced off before against Slaton, who has previously run for the seat twice. State Rep. J.D. Sheffield of Gatesville, meanwhile, was behind Shelby Slawson by over 20 percentage points as well.
On the Democratic side, longtime state Rep. Harold Dutton of Houston was leading his opponent, Houston City Council member Jerry Davis, by nearly 5 percentage points, 52% to 47%, according to early returns.
Meanwhile, two Democratic incumbents who won special elections in January were split in their races as early returns came in.
State Rep. Lorraine Birabil, a Dallas Democrat, led Jasmine Felicia Crockett by roughly 7 percentage points.And state Rep. Anna Eastman, a Houston Democrat, was trailing Penny Morales Shaw early by 67 votes. If either Birabil or Eastman loses Tuesday, her term will end in January when the Legislature convenes for its regular session.
Tuesday’s ballot featured about a dozen other House runoff races, including several contests in battleground districts in November.
Those battleground districts are particularly important this election cycle as Democrats, effectively nine seats away from gaining control of the 150-member lower chamber, look to flip the House for the first time in roughly two decades. With the state’s once-in-a-decade redistricting process coming up, a potential flip looms large as Democrats could have a bigger say in that process.
In one Houston-area battleground district, Akilah Bacy led Jenifer Rene Pool, who in 2016 became the first transgender Texan to win a primary in the state, by a margin of over 50 percentage points. The winner will face off against Republican Lacey Hull in November after state Rep. Dwayne Bohac, R-Houston, opted against seeking reelection. Bohac, first elected in 2002, won by only 47 votes in 2018.
Meanwhile, in North Texas, Tom Adair, an attorney and former congressional aide in Washington, and Lorenzo Sanchez, a Plano real estate agent, are neck and neck with more than two-thirds of the polling locations reporting. The winner will challenge four-term incumbent State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, who narrowly won reelection in 2018 by 2.2 percentage points.
In the Austin area, Carrie Isaac, executive director of an Austin-based nonprofit and the wife of former state Rep. Jason Isaac, R-Dripping Springs, had a healthy lead over Kent “Bud” Wymore, a former Hays County Republican Party chair, in the GOP nomination for House District 47. The winner will take on state Rep. Erin Zwiener, a Driftwood Democrat who flipped the seat in 2018.
In another Austin-area race, Austin police officer Justin Berry was leading Austin attorney Jennifer Fleck by roughly 10 percentage points. The winner of that contest will challenge state Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, who also flipped the seat last election cycle.
A newcomer will replace Rep. Rick Miller, R-Sugar Land, in House District 26 after he dropped his reelection bid following a backlash when he said two of his Republican opponents were running against him because they are Asian. On the Republican side, Jacey Jetton, a former Fort Bend GOP chairman, led Matt Morgan, a public insurance adjuster, by roughly three percentage points. L. Sarah DeMerchant, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully in 2016 and 2018, led Suleman Lalani, a Houston-area private practitioner, by roughly six percentage points.
And in the rural House District 60, rancher and veterinarian Glenn Rogers was ahead of Jon Francis, a member of the conservative billionaire Wilks family, by roughly 5 percentage points. The two were vying to replace retiring state Rep. Mike Lang, R-Granbury, in the safe Republican district.
No matter what happens in the general election, House members will have a new speaker for the 2021 legislative session. First-term Speaker Dennis Bonnen, an Angleton Republican, decided to not seek reelection after he became embroiled in a scandal last year involving a secret recording.
In the race to replace Bonnen, Cody Vasut, a former Angleton City Council member, held an early lead over Ro’Vin Garrett, the Brazoria County tax-assessor collector, for the Texas House District 25 seat. The winner will face Democrat Patrick Henry in the general election for the safe Republican seat.
Hegar holding lead
MJ Hegar was holding a 5-percentage-point lead over Royce West Tuesday night in the Democratic primary runoff for U.S. Senate, according to unofficial results.
With 71% of polling locations reporting, Hegar was ahead of West, 52.4% to 47.6%. Hegar is a former Air Force helicopter pilot endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee; West is a longtime state senator from Dallas.
Speaking to reporters shortly after 10 p.m., Hegar said she was not declaring victory yet but felt “very confident.”
West and his campaign, meanwhile, said the runoff was still too close to call and that they expected it to come down to about 10,000 votes.
The winner will face Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
Hegar appeared to be the front-runner for much of the nominating process. She was easily the top fundraiser. Since launching her bid last year, she got the DSCC’s endorsement in December, and she finished first in the 12-way March primary, getting 22% of the vote to 15% for West.
West proved a worthy opponent in the runoff, though, campaigning as the “true Democrat” supported more by the party in Texas than in Washington. Already backed by many Democratic colleagues in the Legislature, West picked up endorsements from five of his former primary rivals, none of whom got behind Hegar. He also inherited endorsements from the third-place primary finisher, progressive Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, including that of U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio.
While West continued to lag far behind Hegar in fundraising and spending in the runoff, he insisted he would be more efficient than she was, as he was during the primary.
Both the new coronavirus and George Floyd’s death impacted the runoff, forcing the candidates to conduct their campaigns almost exclusively online and further centering issues of health care and racial justice. West in particular sought to seize momentum after Floyd’s death, touting his long record on criminal justice reform in the Texas Senate.
While the differences between West and Hegar were clear from the get-go, they played nice with each other for most of the runoff. That suddenly changed as early voting got underway two weeks ago, when long-simmering tensions boiled over during a televised debate. West sharply questioned Hegar’s allegiance to the Democratic Party, and she implied that West, a wealthy lawyer, has enriched himself in office.
West pointed out that Hegar voted in the 2016 Republican primary and gave a $10 donation to Cornyn in 2011, among other things. Hegar insisted her primary vote — for Carly Fiorina — was a protest vote against Donald Trump and said she contributed to Cornyn because she thought it was the only way she could get a meeting with him.
West did not buy her explanations and continued to attack her party credentials as early voting went on, while also suggesting her criticism of his business record was racially charged.
At the same time, Cornyn’s campaign ratcheted up its efforts to meddle in the Democratic primary, launching radio ads — and then TV ads — portraying West as too liberal for Texas.
With the sparks flying — and the runoff fast approaching — Hegar’s outside allies stepped into the fray. The DSCC was already helping fund the Hegar campaign’s TV ads, but with only a few days left before the runoff, EMILY’s List spent over $1 million on TV and digital ads boosting Hegar.
West also aired TV ads in the runoff’s closing days, but Hegar’s side maintained a staggering advantage on the air. By one count published Tuesday morning, Hegar’s campaign and its allies outspent West $102 to $1 on TV and radio advertising.
After the runoff, Democrats will try to come together for the general election. During a Texas Tribune interview Thursday, Hegar stopped short of saying whether she would campaign with West if he is the nominee — and whether she would want him to campaign with her if she is the nominee. A day later, West suggested more openness to appearing with Hegar on the campaign trail this fall, but he said they would have to sit down and talk first.
With about 75 percent of statewide precincts reporting, Chrysta Castaneda was leading Roberto “Beto” Alonzo, 62 percent to 38, in the Democratic runoff for railroad commissioner. The winner will face Republican Jim Wright in November.
Trump’s ex-doctor wins
President Donald Trump’s former White House physician , Ronny Jackson, a retired Navy rear admiral, defeated Josh Winegarner in a primary runoff in the deeply red Texas Panhandle. Jackson was also the White House physician to presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and Trump’s endorsement for his former doctor carried Jackson to victory in his first run for office.
Also on the ballot in Texas was a U.S. Senate primary race in Texas overshadowed by the resurgence of the coronavirus. The race between MJ Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot who nearly won a House seat in 2018, and state Sen. Royce West remained too close to call hours after polls closed.
Wearing masks and trying to keep their distance, voters headed out to polls in blazing 100-degree afternoon heat and at a moment when Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is urging the public to stay home as Texas struggles to contain one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country.
Abbott, who has warned that the infection numbers will likely get even worse, did not include polling places under a recent statewide mask order, and unlike many states, Texas has fought efforts to expand mail-in balloting during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Texas reported a record 10,745 confirmed new cases in a single day and 87 new deaths. The rate of positive cases also climbed to nearly 17% — also a new high.
Runoff s in Texas are typically low turnout in most years, and by Tuesday afternoon, elections officials reported few cases of long lines in the state’s largest counties. The wait was about 15 minutes at the Houston Metropolitan Multi-Service Center in the city’s posh River Oaks neighborhood, where Christina Falugi said she felt safe wearing a mask and seeing poll workers try to enforce social distancing.
“It’s the best we can do to make our voices heard in this weird time,” she said. But, she added, “it does make me concerned for other elections in a pandemic.”
In suburban Houston, a runoff to replace one of six House seats opened up by a wave of GOP retirements in Texas ended with Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls defeating Kathaleen Wall, a GOP megadonor who has spent millions of dollars in failed congressional bids the last two years. Democrats believe the seat is competitive in November.
Fears over the coronavirus kept some poll workers home, forcing San Antonio to open fewer polling places than originally planned, and the city’s top election official suggested the virus and the heat were playing a role. “This is a particularly challenging Election Day,” Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said in a statement.
More than 1 million ballots were cast in early voting — higher than most primary runoffs in recent years but only a fraction of the state’s 16 million registered voters.
The biggest race is who Democrats will pick as their Senate nominee to face Republican incumbent John Cornyn — who isn’t as threatened as several GOP senators in battleground states but is confronting new signs of vulnerability in rapidly changing Texas.
The Senate runoff between Hegar, who narrowly lost a race for a House seat in 2018, and West, who if he wins would become Texas’ first Black U.S. senator, has been overshadowed by the virus in Texas. The race offered Democrats a choice over whether their best bet for an upset is the top vote-getter in the March primary who is backed by Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, or a historic nominee in West, who has racked up endorsements from his former rivals in the race and Texas lawmakers.
For now, both remain underdogs against Cornyn, a three-term Senate veteran who has a hefty stockpile of campaign dollars. But the race is still the biggest reelection test of his career as Trump’s sagging poll numbers stir GOP anxiety, two years after Republican Sen. Ted Cruz only narrowly held onto to his own seat in Texas.
Also on the ballot Tuesday is former Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, who was ousted from his longtime Dallas district in 2018. He is trying to return to Washington by running for a rural seat in Waco. His challenger, Renee Swan, has the backing of the retiring incumbent, Rep. Bill Flores, who has criticized his former colleague in Congress for abruptly switching to a more GOP-friendly district to run.
The runoff was originally scheduled for May. But like many governors, Abbott in March pushed back the date as the virus began to take hold across the country, saying at the time that sticking to the original date “would threaten the health and safety of many.”
But the public health crisis in Texas is now much more dire. Hospitalizations are now doubling every two weeks and infection rates have soared in the aftermath of Abbott embarking on what had been one of the most aggressive reopenings in America.
Voting advocates said sporadic reports of last-minute poll closures and polling places opening late was indicative of a failure by election officials to plan adequately and expand absentee voting.
“Texas has established itself as one of the most hostile states in the nation when it comes to acknowledging the effect of the pandemic on the election,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
The Texas Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this report.