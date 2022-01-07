Texas abortion law likely to head to state supreme court

"If they certify this case to the Texas Supreme Court, that petition becomes all the more important," said Hearron in an interview after the hearing. "The Supreme Court treated this whole case with expedition, and Chief Justice [John] Roberts said the district court ought to enter appropriate relief without delay...This is creating more delay, which is the overall strategy."

It’s hard to say what the Texas Supreme Court could do with the case, but abortion providers worry it’s a process that could extend the legal limbo they now find themselves in. It also gives state legislators an opportunity to revise the law in a way that explicitly removes medical licensing officials from potential challenge, as Seago said they plan to do.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, the founder and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, said this delay is harming pregnant patients in Texas who cannot access abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, a point at which many don’t even know they are pregnant.

“And it puts providers in a terrible position to deny care patients deserve, that we’re fully trained to provide,” she said. “It’s us that are looking these folks in the eye and saying no. Lawmakers aren’t seeing the impact this is having on real people.”