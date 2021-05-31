Texas' fix after blackout doesn't dwell on climate change

“Obviously, we have to be able to operate during those type of situations,” said Republican state Rep. Chris Paddie, who carried the bill, while being pressed on climate change before a final vote Sunday. “As far as the reasons for that, that’s always a point of discussion.”

A last-minute addition to the bill requires energy regulators to consider in their planning projections by the state’s climatologist. John Nielsen-Gammon, who has been the Texas state climatologist for two decades, said he was not asked to testify by lawmakers after the blackout but did provide input to the some offices that reached out.

“The cold wasn’t unprecedented, but the combination of extreme cold and widespread snow was extremely unusual,” Nielsen-Gammon said in an email. “ Also, I volunteered the information that climate change was probably making such events less likely rather than more likely.”

Fallout from the outages has slowed since after a burst of firings and resignations of officials involved. Attention to the blackouts also dimmed in the state Capitol as GOP lawmakers raced to pass staunchly conservative laws over abortion, guns and voting restrictions in the final weeks.