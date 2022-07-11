Texas grid survives sweltering day, but heat is still on ERCOT

HOUSTON — While Texans on Monday avoided potentially dangerous emergency power conditions such as rolling blackouts amid sweltering temperatures, the state power grid will continue to teeter during similar days until it can line up more power generators, experts say.

The Electrical Reliability Council of Texas, the state grid manager, staved off emergency conditions despite record-breaking demand as the official temperature in Houston reached 101 degrees.

ERCOT officials credited Texans for heeding calls to conserve electricity between 2 and 8 p.m., as well as the production of reserve power. Nevertheless, Texas shattered the previous power consumption record at 4:25 p.m., with demand reaching 78,284 megawatts, and The Dallas Morning News reported ERCOT’s grid and market dashboard showed demand reaching a peak of 78,379 megawatts at roughly 4:40 p.m. One megawatt is enough electricity to power about 200 homes.

Monday was yet another day, however, when officials were forced to warn of tight grid conditions. Demand for power has broken the all-time record eight times in the past few months. Before that, the previous record was 74,820 megawatts set in 2019.

While demand on the self-contained Texas grid, which provides about 90 percent of the state's power needs, continues to grow, supply has not kept up. It will continue to squeak by, says University of Houston energy fellow Ed Hirs, until the state can provide financial incentives for companies to provide additional power generation.

"Just because you get across Westheimer blindfolded and drunk one time doesn't mean you'll be able to do it again," Hirs said. "This is going to continue to be a crisis until we add real reserves to the market."

But providers are hesitant to build new power generation facilities in Texas until they have more certainty about the future of the state's deregulated power market. The Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT, is in the midst of changing how power is priced and sold in Texas. The PUC has hired a third-party consultant to study several proposals for new market designs, but final plans aren't expected until later this year or possibly early next year.

"Until the PUC pulls their heads out of the sand and addresses the fact that nobody is going to invest in a grid that doesn't let them make money, this is going to keep happening," Hirs said.

Amanda Frazier, senior vice president of regulatory policy with power generation and retail behemoth Vistra, has said that the uncertainty, along with temporary, unilateral changes made by ERCOT and the PUC, have cooled plans for investment.

"We have no current plans to build a new gas generator," she told the state energy plan advisory committee in late June. "And we have existing gas plants that aren't recovering their costs and are at risk of retirement."

Even if the market was redesigned instantly, and it gave companies incentives to build dispatchable generation units like utility-scale batteries and peaker plants, it would take years for them to come online, said Michele Richmond, executive director of the Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a trade group that represents thermal generators. ERCOT's permitting process takes several years before crews can break ground, she said, and construction of a facility takes another two.

"This is not just a 'this summer' problem," she said. "It's a 2024 problem and a 2025 problem."

Wind debate

On Monday, however, ERCOT placed some of the blame for tight conditions on the state's fleet of wind turbines, which they said produced 8 percent of its capacity — or about 2,700 megawatts — when the margin between supply and demand was thinnest, between 2 and 3 p.m.

By 5 p.m., with power demand at its peak, wind power contributed 6,861 megawatts to the grid.

Onshore wind has always produced more energy in the evenings and nights, said Doug Lewin, president of the Stoic Energy consulting firm. Wind energy was forecast to produce more than 14,300 megawatts by 11:59 p.m. Monday, for example.

He said ERCOT officials also blamed wind for a conservation notice sent out in May, a day when 3,000 megawatts of thermal power tripped offline. Blaming wind for systemic issues has become a pattern for the state, Lewin said. He said the wind generated during peak demand hours on Monday was 120 percent more than ERCOT forecasters said they prepared for during low-wind summer day scenarios.

"If you can't operate the grid with 120 percent more wind than you expect on a low-wind day, that begs a lot of questions," he said. "Wind is their favorite thing to blame. It's easier than taking responsibility for things they haven't been doing that they should have been doing."

