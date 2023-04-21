Texas doesn’t have a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

States took millions to enact red-flag gun laws, but many still won't pass them A Lee Enterprises review reveals that lawmakers in 31 states have not passed red-flag laws even as most of those states received federal funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The policy, which exists in 19 states and D.C., is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people.

Gun-safety experts have said red flag laws are working across the U.S. to prevent mass shootings and curb suicides and domestic violence. But second amendment rights advocates have expressed alarm about the policy’s impact on due-process rights for gun owners.

The politics are complicated in Texas, even though the policy is broadly supported by a majority of Texans. More than 65% of Texans supported a red-flag law as of 2022, according to a poll conducted by the University of Texas at Austin.

For example, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott once supported red-flag laws but “faced a conservative backlash after he asked the Legislature to consider them four years ago,” according to the Texas Tribune.

“This is a tough topic for a lot of conservative gun enthusiasts,” said Todd Maclin, a Texas-based GOP donor and former JPMorgan Chase executive who helped organize gun rights supporters to push for moderate gun-control measures in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting. “I’m part of a large group of Republican gun owners … who believe that there’s room to add more stringent rules around gun ownership which would include background checks and a higher standard of behavior for gun owners.”

Maclin said while he understands the concerns about red-flag laws, he said there’s room to give courts the ability to “address blatantly obvious situations where people shouldn’t have guns.”

A bipartisan contingent of Texas’ congressional delegation supported the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which contains funding for states to create and implement red-flag laws. However, states without red-flag laws can use it for other gun violence reduction programs. Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Tony Gonzalez supported the bill, which was broadly supported by Democrats.

At the time, Cornyn said he sought out to craft a bill that would make a difference but wouldn’t curtail second amendment rights.

“There are a lot of people who say: ‘do something’. And I think doing nothing to them would be a terrible disappointment,” Cornyn said last year. “I don’t think any parent should have to fear for the safety of their child at school. And I don’t think any child should be afraid to go to school.”

However, most Texas congressional Republicans voted against it, including Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beth Van Duyne.

“We make decisions every day to either uphold our constitutional liberties or whittle them away,” Van Duyne said, according to the Texas Tribune. “While this bill has much to support, and I believe many of its supporters have good intentions, the vague provisions, concerns about due process and red flag law funding make it impossible for me to support.”

After the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed, Texas applied for and was awarded about $21.2 million in funding made available from the bill.

Texas had more than 4,100 firearm deaths in 2020, or a death rate of 14.2 per 100,000 people, according to federal data.

“The firearm mortality rate in Texas has continued to increase over recent years,” according to Texas’ federal application for the funding.

The funding will “support state and local crisis intervention programs and initiatives that effectively support a whole community approach to violence reduction across the state, including expansion of behavioral health crisis response initiatives and specialized court-based programs that target the risk factors that are likely to lead to violence,” according to the state.

“Grant funds may be used to provide additional personnel; crisis intervention programs; reentry and violence prevention programs; software, or other forms of technology needed for threat assessment programs; case management and information-sharing solutions; and specialized training for court, behavioral health, and law enforcement personnel,” according to Texas’ application.

The state hopes the program will “result in reduced recidivism, a reduction in crime and violence, and an improvement in responses to behavioral health crises leading to a reduction in the number of mental health related emergency calls resulting in arrests.”